TUPELO, MS – Greek immigrant businessman Jimmy Pappas used to give away extra virgin olive oil from the olive trees in his hometown of Metamorfosi, Laconia as a gift to his friends and colleagues, noting the health benefits and healing properties of the olive oil. He decided recently to produce his own brand of extra virgin olive oil and import it for the U.S. market, calling it My Greek Orchard.

The local newspaper in Tupelo, the Daily Journal wrote …