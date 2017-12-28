Mass Transportation to Adjust Schedules on New Year’s, Epiphany Days

Buses and trolleys will run on a Sundays & Holidays schedule on New Year’s (Jan. 1) and Epiphany (Jan. 6) Days, the Athens urban transportation agency (OASA) said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, January 2, buses and trolleys will run on a Saturday schedule.

Bus lines to and from the airport will run as usual (weekday-weekend schedules).

Metro and tram lines will run less frequently during the above holidays. Please consult their site, at www.oasa.gr.

The railways TrainOSE will suspend certain scheduled runs on long-distance trains, including to and from Thessaloniki, and the urban (proastiakos) train. Please consult www.trainose.gr or call 14511, especially for ticket returns or credits.