ATHENS – The municipality of Athens will set up the Glasshouse, a glass studio that will work as a juke box at Syntagma square on Friday and Saturday.

Popular DJs and radio producers will play from noon until eight in the evening with aim the support of Athens municipality’s reception and solidarity centre which takes care of the financially weaker citizens of Athens.

The Glasshouse, will be placed under the Christmas tree and will offer a large range of songs that will please all the visitors.