SEKAP Τakes Μeasures to Suspend Payments

An extraordinary SEKAP board council meeting on Thursday decided to launch procedures to suspend payments unless actions were taken to restore a threat on the company’s operations, and appointed Seraphim Sotiriadis as legal advisor to deal with all issues related with a bankruptcy process.

The board council also appointed Stavros-Konstantinos Papaspyros as new general manager of SEKAP.

Company sources told ANA that Friday was a crucial day for the future of SEKAP as a administrative first instance court in Komotini was expected to discuss a company request on provisional protecting measures against its creditors. The court decision is expected in around two months.