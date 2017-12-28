The Christmas Edition, a Feat and a Celebration

We will set aside the world’s issues for a moment, for a short tour on the theme of our newspaper, on the occasion of our Christmas edition.

The special editions of The National Herald – both in the Greek and English language – were so heavy it was difficult to lift – our online only edition readers, however, can click on and see our special Christmas edition in the Special Issues section, under the subcategory Christmas – since there are 156 broadsheet pages and 88 tabloid pages in the Greek and 46 broadsheet pages for our English language edition – it is a feat and a celebration.

It is a feat for the magnitude of effort by each of the relevant departments of the newspaper and a celebration, as it demonstrates the economic potential and the determination of the Greek community to ensure the independence of the newspapers.

And to say it truly, without the Christmas and Easter editions, the continuation of the newspapers’s publication would be extremely problematic.

So, for about 40 days before these great celebrations, it means the newspaper rallies. Old directories are dusted off, envelopes with new potential supporters are opened, all the departments in New York and Athens are in battle positions.

And the phone calls begin, even on the weekends. The overwhelming majority of those we call respond positively. There are, of course, those who refuse for various reasons. Usually economic.

Some, and even sponsors, moved us to tears by how grateful they are for offering them the… opportunity to support our work. That’s how much they believe in the mission of the newspapers.

In addition, you probably have noticed the message posted on our websites, “Help us maintain the independent journalism of The National Herald.”

Why did we do it? The idea was launched by the British newspaper The Guardian and has received more than 200,000 contributions, so far. We have also adopted it because at this time of historical changes in the media, the economic challenges are huge.

So, in order to be able to maintain our journalistic independence, like even the largest newspapers, we need the direct support of the reader which can be manifested in two ways: By subscribing or giving a subscription or by making a donation to the newspaper.

We hope you found this tour useful in the context of transparency and for the responsibility of informing you.

We wish you a healthy, happy, peaceful and blessed New Year and many –many thanks for your support.