New Riverside Neolithic Settlement Discovered Near Kastoria

In the framework of the work for the construction of the project “Vertical Axis 45 Egnatia Odos, Siatista-Kristallopigi”, in the location “Trita” of the Municipality of Koromilia of the Municipality of Kastoria, in the period from October 2013 to January 2015, a large excavation a group headed by the archeologist-prehistorologist Georgatos Stratoulis, initially responsible for the former Ephorate of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities, and since November 2014 the newly established Ephorate of Antiquities of Kastoria, revealed an area of 2,200 sq.m. of a new riparian settlement of the Modern Neolithic period (Fig. 1-2).

This new prehistoric site, at an altitude of about 650 m, is developed on the west bank of the river Livadopotamos – Aliakmonas branch, close to the point of its contribution to the large waterfall of Susitsa, 7 km to the northwest of the city of Kastoria and 800 m. SW from the village of Koromilia (fig. 3).

The extent of the site – after performing more than 70 test sections – is estimated at about 30 acres. Its chronological range seems to cover, according to four currently existing radiodestations and the testimony of clay vessels, the end of the 6th and the largest part of the 5th millennium, c. 5200-4300 BC, while the recognition in the immediate future archaeological material and a newer period of use of the site. According to the above, the settlement at Trito Koromilia was, to a large extent, contemporary with the Neolithic settlement of Avgi (8 km south), the Neolithic settlement of Dispilio (11 km southeast), the neighboring neolithic settlement of Kolokynthos km southeast) and the neighboring cave “Sources of Koromilia”, in the well-known gorge of the area with drinking water sources, from which the city of Kastoria is supplied. Trito Koromilia is now added to the prehistoric landscape and the Neolithic intercommunal network of Kastoria Regional Unity, which is expected to enrich with new important information on Neolithic life in the area (Fig. 4).

Sources: Tornos News, Greek Ministry of Culture