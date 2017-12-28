Russians, Chinese, Buying Foreclosed Greek Properties

ATHENS – Greeks losing their homes to foreclosures because they can’t pay after being buried with harsh austerity measures could see them wind up in the hands of Russian and Chinese investors eager to snap up properties cheap and turn big profits.

There is growing international interest in the acquisition of properties in Greece through electronic foreclosures the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has authorized to get around violent protests at courthouses where the auctions were being held.

The government has reneged on promises to help people who couldn’t pay mortgages, credit cards and loans because of repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings but Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, surrendering to the demands of international creditors, has ordered more.

George Kachmazov, Chief Executive officer of Russian real estate platform Tranio, told Bloomberg last week, “We aim to participate in Greek real estate e-auctions and to acquire properties directly from banks.”

Chinese and Russian investors are increasingly looking to pick up property cheap in Greece under the country’s Golden Visa program providing residency requirements for little money.

“The country’s residence-for-investment scheme is the best in Europe as it’s cheap at 250,000 euros,” Kachmazov also said. “Property in Greece is cheap; yields for short-term rentals are high, and the country’s growth potential is greater,” he added.

That may be good news for foreigners and companies with money but not so good for Greeks who couldn’t find renters or buyers in the country during a more than 7 ½-year-long economic crisis and who’ve had to let go of their properties for pennies.

Bloomberg said the Greek property market, buoyed by foreign investors as many Greeks crushed by harsh austerity measure can’t afford to buy and banks buried by bad loans aren’t lending, is set for a rebound.

Banks are being directed by the government and the country’s lenders to cut a mountain of bad loans and low prices of property, included foreclosed homes, have caught the eye of investors who could try to flip them or rent through platforms such as Airbnb, although the government is setting taxes up to 45 percent on short-term rentals to appease hotel owners who don’t want competition.

The low prices and the profit prospects and Greece’s August, 2018 exit from three international bailouts of ($388.96 billion) have investors keen to make a killing off the losses of Greek property owners squeezed out by austerity, with foreign investment funds and foreign individuals lining up, the report said.

Kachmazov said he’s already bought a building in Athens and is planning to purchase five more to re-sell them to foreign investors interested in obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program.

Chinese investors are also eyeing Greece: Carrie Law, CEO of Chinese real estate website Juwai, told Bloomberg: “We have some buyers who are very interested in Greece’s e-auction process. They believe it will offer opportunities to purchase at the bottom of the market.”

According to Kachmazov, Greece’s low threshold for a Golden Visa is another advantage: In Greece, investors are required to spend at least 250,000 euros, while, for example, in Portugal, the figure is 500,000 euros (or 350,000 euros for properties older than 30 years).

This year, searches for Greek property have soared from China (203 percent), Turkey (90 percent), Germany (68 percent) and the United Arab Emirates (50 percent), it was also reported.