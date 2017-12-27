Helping Others Achieve the Dream of American Citizenship

RICHMOND, VA – In this season of hope, it is only fitting that we note appreciation for those who help others. The Richmond Times-Dispatch recently published a letter to the editor, entitled “Two Volunteers to be Remembered” by Richmond resident Tom Kazas highlighting the efforts of two volunteers who helped many fulfill their dream of becoming American citizens.

The letter referred to a Dec. 14 “From the Archives” picture in the Times-Dispatch from 1960 which “showed photographer Amir Pishdad surrounded by a group of children, and all were looking at Pishdad’s naturalization certificate.” The now 85 year-old Pishdad and Henry J. Miller, an insurance agent who taught free naturalization classes for twenty years at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond were honored for their volunteer efforts in helping others become U.S. citizens.

The Cathedral celebrated its 100th anniversary this year and Kazas noted that many of the Greek immigrant founders of the church dreamt of becoming citizens. He added that Miller’s “first class of 19 students comprised mostly Greek immigrants. Subsequent classes were filled with those from all over Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America,” and asked if Pishdad could have been one of the students, as noted in the Times-Dispatch.

Kazas continued, “Some 800 immigrants became U.S. citizens thanks to him [Miller]. He never received nor would accept a penny for his work. And when he was named Citizen of the Year by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association [AHEPA], he said all the credit should be given to the church for opening its doors.”

He quoted Miller in his letter to the Times-Dispatch, “‘It is to (the priest) Father Dombalis and to the Greek Community that all honor is due, for without your magnanimity there would be no Pre-Naturalization School … [and] the City of Richmond, the State of Virginia, and the nation as a whole would be poorer if your church had not provided for the uneducated, the misplaced, and the hopeless to become a member of our country — the greatest in the world.’”

Pishdad now lives in Florida and “While shooting pictures as a volunteer for the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in 2014, he was surprised to be called up to receive the Distinguished Achievement Award for his own volunteer efforts at the museum,” Kazas wrote to the Times-Dispatch. He concluded, “Let’s remember these two humble men — one a citizen by birth, the other naturalized — who work quietly to help make this a better world.”