Kammenos Says ANEL is Against Any Name that Includes the Term “Macedonia”

ATHENS – National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos expressed optimism that a decent solution could be found over the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) through negotiations with Greece, during a press conference on the works of his ministry during the last three years (2015-17).

Kammenos said such a solution means the issue will not necessitate voting in Parliament or convening the council of Greek party leaders under the chairmanship of the Greek president.

Speaking as head of the junior ruling coalition member, Independent Greeks (ANEL), Kammenos said the party was set against any name that includes the term “Macedonia”.

Asked to clarify, he said that the term “Macedonia” is Greek, while the term “Bardarska” (referring to the river that crosses both countries) is not. If there is a majority approval at Parliament or among political party leaders, the proposed name will be approved, if not, no, he noted.

Gov’t spokesman responds to ND deputy Bakoyannis’

Foreign policy “cannot be carried out through tweets,” and New Democracy Deputy Dora Bakoyannis should know better as a former foreign minister, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Wednesday.

Tzanakopoulos was responding to criticism by Bakoyannis, who accused the government of entering negotiations with FYROM “with two conflicting positions.”

The spokesman added, “As for the substance of the issue, we would like to inform her that the government has both the will and the ability to resolve an issue that Greece inherited from her own party.”