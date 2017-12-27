Demetrios Sends List of Candidates to Patriarchate

By Theodoros Kalmoukos December 27, 2017

Archbishop Demetrios of America. Photo by Bill Petros

BOSTON, MA – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America sent to the Ecumenical Patriarchate the List of Candidates for Election to the Episcopacy or to be eligible for election to the Metropolis of Chicago, exactly as Patriarch Bartholomew and the Synod had requested.

The List is divided into four categories: the first consists of the archimandrites, the second of widower priests, the third of active metropolitans of the Archdiocese and the fourth of those who previously served the Archdiocese and …

