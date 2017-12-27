Paramount’s Gianopulos Speaks with TNH about Downsizing Director Payne

By Vasilis Papoutsis December 27, 2017

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, Alexander Payne, the director and co-writer of "Downsizing," arrives at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. The film stars Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in the film. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Acclaimed Director and Screenwriter Alexander Payne has been known to portray the fabric of the American psychology in such films as Election, Citizen Ruth, and About Schmidt.

As a screenwriter he creates strong character driven films that earned him two Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sideways and The Descendants. His latest film, Downsizing, is a new cinematic adventure for Payne. With Downsizing, the  director enters the realm of science fiction and for the first time …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *