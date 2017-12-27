Thrace Muslim Minority in the Crosshairs of Turkey and Greece

“Greece accelerates efforts to resolve mufti issue in Western Thrace after Erdogan’s criticism” was thetitle of the recent article inthe Ankara, Turkey Daily Sabah newspaper.

The article states that during his visit to Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the unjust practices against Turks living in the country. “You cannot find any discrimination against Turkish citizens of Greek origin in Turkey. However, in the Western Thrace, even writing the word ‘Turkish’ is not allowed,” he said, adding that Greek lags …