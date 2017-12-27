Greeks Doubt Tsipras Will Bring Clean Bailouts Exit

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his die-hard Radical Left SYRIZA stalwarts may believe he will lead Greece to a clean break from international bailouts but two out of three Greeks don’t.

That was the finding of a survey by the opinion polling company MRB Hellas commissioned by the Real Newspaper which gave a shot of bad news to Tsipras’ rosy predictions he’s bringing the country to recovery, without mentioning that, if so, it’s because he has broken virtually every anti-austerity promise to get a third bailout from international lenders.

The 86-billion euro ($102.02 billion) rescue package he sought and accepted in the summer of 2015 after swearing he would do neither came with more of the brutal measures on workers, pensioners and the poor he said he would reject.

The deal also included more pension cuts he said he would never do as well as taxes on low-and-moderate-income families he said he would never implement while his promise to “crush the oligarchy,” tax the rich and cut tax evasion have all gone by the board too.

Tsipras has been crowing that once the three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($386.71 billion) finish after Aug. 18, 2018 that the country will be to finance itself in the markets, although a test 3-billion-euro ($3.56 billion) test sale this summer came at interest rates more than three times higher what is being paid the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM).

While 67 of respondents didn’t accept his spin, only 16 percent said there’s a remote prospect of a clean exit and that the country will be dependent for years on conditions attached to the bailouts.

Tsipras also agreed to automatic spending cuts if fiscal targets aren’t met and said he’s brought a primary surplus – not counting interest on the debt, the cost of running cities, towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures – and critics said he’s built it by delaying or not paying bills and overtaxing the middle class.

Some 66.3 percent of people in Greece believe there will be some sort of monitoring and conditions on Greece after August 18 when the third bailout program ends, while only 17 percent agree with the official line of Athens for a “clean exit”.

Three in five people (60.9 percent) anticipate the country will not be able to rely on the markets for its funding in 2018, down from 72 percent a year earlier) the same survey has found. Just one in four (25.8 percent) expect the markets to support Athens.

There is also a staggering 76.5 percent of voters who want a national dialogue and cooperation for Greece’s exit from the bailout period, against 13.8 percent who oppose such a cooperation.