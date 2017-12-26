The New York Times about St. Nicholas and the Archdiocese

NEW YORK.-The New York Times has published a lengthy article about the stoppage of the construction of St. Nicholas’s church at the World Trade Center and the finances of the Archdiocese In general.

The article is entitled “Work Stops on St. Nicholas Shrine at World Trade Center Site” and it was written by the Sharon Ottermandec, religion editor of The NYT.

The article states that “sixteen years after the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was destroyed in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, its reopening at the World Trade Center site remains frustratingly out of reach.

The latest setback to the project came this month, when Skanska U.S.A., the construction company rebuilding the once-simple church into a luminous, Santiago Calatrava-designed shrine, ceased work at the site in Liberty Park, just south of the 9/11 Memorial Plaza. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, despite receiving $37 million in donations for the shrine, was unable to pay its bills, the company said.

“Effective Dec. 5, 2017, Skanska USA has terminated its contract with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on account of GOA’s defaults in making payments,” Thomas Perry, the director of the project, wrote in a letter distributed to subcontractors, telling them to collect their equipment. “Skanska is demobilizing from the project site.”

It also quotes Theodoros Kalmoukos. “It is a very critical time for the archdiocese, the finances of the organization are in a dire condition,” said Theodoros Kalmoukos, the religion editor for The National Herald, a Queens-based publication covering Greek news. “The archdiocese needs a new beginning, new vision.”