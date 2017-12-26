Storm Front and Snow Expected in Greece from Wednesday

The weather is forecast to deteriorate in Greece during the week as a storm front makes its way across the country from the northwest, the Greek weather service EMY warned on Tuesday.

A gradual deterioration is expected from Wednesday, with heavy rain and storms that becomes thick snow at higher altitudes, especially in the northwest.

The phenomena will mainly affect the northern Ionian sea, Epirus and western mainland on Wednesday, with heavy snow falling overnight in the mountains above 1200 metres. As of Thursday, the bad weather will start to spread across most of the country, reaching the Peloponnese, eastern Macedonia-Thrace and the rest of the mainland from midday and the islands of the Aegean at night. Snow will fall at altitudes exceeding 800 metres in Epirus and the western mainland, at 900 metres in western Macedonia and 1200 metres in the northern Peloponnese.

On Friday, the most severe weather will have passed eastward and will still affect eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the islands of the Aegean and intermittently the northern Ionian sea, Epirus, western Greece and the Peloponnese. Lighter snow will continue to fall at altitudes above 800 metres in the west and north.