The Role of the Feast in our Cultural Hierarchy of Needs

Holidays and feasts are more than just a reason for revelry, a break from the rigors of the daily routine, or an opportunity for long overdue reunions. The manner in which we celebrate, the wishes we exchange, hymns we chant, or songs we sing, our circular dances, our insistence that St. Nicholas keep watch over the seas, so that St. Basil can make his rounds on January 1st (and keep Christmas just a bit less materialistic), the traditional Christmas boat …