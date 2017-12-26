SYRIZA Will Cut Undeclared Labor Fines, Force Payments

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is planning to cut fines for companies who don’t declare workers as long as they make full payment of contributions into the retirement fund, Labor and Social Security Minister Effie Achtisoglou said.

She told the state news agency ANA-MPA that, “for us the issue is not only in the size of the fine, but on its approach, as the objective is to obliterate undeclared labor and not just to collect fines.”

“In this sense we are immediately proceeding with an overhaul of the fine architecture. Once an enterprise is found to have an undeclared worker and hires them in full-time employment, the fine will be slashed considerably, by up to 50 percent. Besides the fine, the enterprise will have to pay the social security contributions for the employee,” the minister said.

She said the measures were designed to make sure workers can build toward retirement and companies pay into the system which has seen deficits with many businesses not declaring workers so they can avoid being taxed for social security.

But she warned those who don’t take advantage of the offer will see higher fines and even the temporary suspension of a company’s operation for repeated violators.

In July, the government reported that arrears to social security funds increased by 827,180,068 euros ($980,942,800) in the second quarter of the year with taxpayers unable to keep up with an avalanche of tax hikes and other austerity measures implemented by Prime Minister, who promised to cut them.

That was despite payment plans offered that allowed a range of installments but still saw many businesses trying to dodge assessments they’d have to pay for workers.