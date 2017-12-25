Vasilopita Smyrnis Recipe for a Happy New Year

Vasilopita is the traditional sweet bread or cake with a lucky coin baked into it or inserted after baking, depending on the recipe, honoring Saint Basil the Great. Born into a wealthy family, St. Basil gave away his earthly riches to the poor and thus became associated with the tradition of gift giving, delivering presents for children on his feast day January 1. The story of the vasilopita can be traced back to stories concerning the payment of taxes or a ransom. During a siege, the people were called upon to pay a ransom, donating their gold coins and jewels, the enemy was touched by the spirit of the people and returned the gold and jewels, but it was impossible to return the items to their rightful owners. The task fell to St. Basil to redistribute the wealth in an equitable manner. The saint baked the jewels into loaves of bread and distributed them to each household and miraculously, the items were returned to their rightful owners.

Today, the person who finds the lucky coin in his or her slice of vasilopita will be lucky for the entire new year. The head of the household cuts a cross into the entire vasilopita before cutting a piece for each person present, usually cutting the first for Jesus Christ, then for the Virgin Mary, Saint Basil, the poor, the house, and then from the eldest to the youngest person. There are several different recipes for vasilopita from the various regions of Greece, though all feature sugar and some decoration on top. The following vasilopita is based on a recipe from Smyrna in Asia Minor, where according to tradition, the lady of the house would decorate the top with the seal of the double-headed eagle, a symbol of the Greek Orthodox Church and the Roman Empire.

Vasilopita Smyrnis

1 cup unsalted butter

1 1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons finely grated orange zest

2 tablespoons cognac

6 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup orange juice

1 egg, beaten for egg wash

1/2 cup pine nuts or whole cloves

Sesame seeds, either black or white

Coin

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy. Add the orange zest and the cognac and beat until well combined. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the flour mixture one third at a time alternating with the orange juice until the dough forms and can be kneaded without sticking to your fingers. Additional flour may be needed, but be careful not to add too much or overwork the dough or it will become tough. Form the dough into a spiral and place the coin, having first washed and dried it and then covered it with aluminum foil, in the vasilopita. Place it in a large, greased, round baking pan or on a large baking sheet. Brush the top of the vasilopita with the beaten egg, and decorate with the pine nuts or whole cloves, following the spiral shape. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Press the vasilopita with the heel of your hand to flatten it out, if preferred. A fork can also be used to prick a pattern in the top of the vasilopita for decoration. Bake the vasilopita in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack completely before serving.