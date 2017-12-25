Greece’s Rouvikonas Anarchists Hit Israeli Embassy With Paint

ATHENS – Continuing to strike with impunity, members of the aggressive Greek anarchist group Rouvikonas splashed paint at the entrance of the Israeli Embassy on Christmas morning and then posted a video showing how they did it.

The group, standing for Rubicon, has hit a range of targets including the grounds of the Parliament and the Defense Ministry, political headquarters and other symbols of Capitalism and the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s surrender to international lenders after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises.

The assault on the Israeli Embassy occurred about 6 a.m. with a video posted by the group showing members arriving on motorbikes, striking and then fleeing.

Ironically, SYRIZA is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and has been accused by rival political groups of indirectly aiding and abetting Rouvikonas by failing to arrest or prosecute anyone associated with the group even though a number were detained on the Parliament grounds before being let go.

The group earlier this month roared into Greece’s public electric central offices and scattered fliers demanding the company not cut power to people who can’t pay their bills.

Some 20 members of the group, who in November tore into two other state offices, raided the Public Power Corporation headquarters on Nov. 30, Kathimerini said, but didn’t vandalize the property, only dropping the papers with their demands.

The SYRIZA-led coalition, which promised to protect the country’s most vulnerable, has reneged on anti-austerity promises on orders of international lenders and is letting people’s electricity be turned off at certain times of the year.

“Power, like water, is not a marketable product. Power is a social commodity that no household should be deprived of,” Rouvikonas said in a post on an anarchist website, taking responsibility for the intrusion.

On Nov. 27, they smashed the glass door and splashed paint on the entrance of the Attica Regional Authority building on Syngrou Avenue in anger over deadly floods in towns west of the capital city, a tragedy geologists blamed on unlawful construction blocking water run-offs which no government has tried to stop.