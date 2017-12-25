FYROM Name Feud Splits Greek Government, Rival Parties

ATHENS – With UN-backed talks renewing between Greece and FYROM to end a 26-year dispute over the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s official name, Greece’s major rival New Democracy is sniping at the Radical Left SYRIZA to bring its junior partner in line and have a consensus.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras brought in the pro-austerity, marginal, extreme nationalist Independent Greeks (ANEL) and made its leader, Panos Kammenos, Defense Minister to get his nine votes so that the government could have a scant three-vote majority in Parliament and pass more brutal measures for workers, pensioners and the poor they had vowed to reject before taking power in 2015.

Kammenos has seized the chance to blast away on issues his party supports, knowing his votes are needed and Tsipras can’t do anything, and now has said ANEL will never agree to any name deal that includes use of the word Macedonia.

But that as given away when Greece agreed to the use of Macedonia in FYROM’s provisional name and again in 2007 when another Greek government said that name could be used. But Greece has veto power over FYROM’s hopes of joining NATO and the European Union where even a single member can block a prospective entrant.

FYROM has a new government this year with moderate Premier Zoran Zaev saying he’s willing to risk losing re-election if he’s the one who can end the long dispute and bring his country into both bodies and that he’s even willing to relinquish long-standing claims to Alexander the Great, although he didn’t say it that means changing the name of his country’s international airport, which bears that title.

New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had pressed for a national position for Greece as United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, ending a three-year hiatus, has resumed negotiations, said Tsipras has to bring Kammenos in line so there is no division in Greece.

Curiously, the two countries enjoy bristling trade and otherwise normal relations but can’t get their heads together over a name to which Greece would agree for all use, including internationally, although most other countries – including the United States – have long recognized FYROM as the Republic of Macedonia, a Greek origin name.

All the names on table, including those put forth by Nimetz, who has failed for more than two decades to find a resolution, include Macedonia but add a geographical qualifier, which ANEL won’t accept.

Even though Tsipras could get agreement in Parliament without Kammenos if other parties such as New Democracy go along with an agreement if one is found as Nimetz hopes will happen in 2018, ANEL could withdraw its support for SYRIZA, collapsing the government.

In an interview published by the Sunday weekly To Vima, Mitsotakis ratcheted up the pressure when he said that there is “no national understanding without, beforehand, a specific and agreed to proposal by the two government partners … if Mr. Tsipras and Mr. Kammenos cannot agree on a major issue of national importance then they should resign.”

Unnamed sources in Tsipras’ office then floated the suggestion that Mitsotakis should give a specific proposal for a name and charged that even New Democracy can’t agree on what that should be.

New Democracy’s Shadow Foreign Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos then tweeted that, “Responsibility for the negotiation that has begun is yours. The problem of your internal division is not ours. ND will not solve it for you.”

That was in response to Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who said New Democracy “is unable to propose a solution … (to a problem) that it (ND) left unsolved, because Mitsotakis clashed, without resigning, with internal party opponents,” the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

That was in reference to Mitsotakis’ father and then-Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis, who ruled from 1990-93, agreeing to let FYROM use Macedonia, which later led to his government coming apart.

FYROM broke away from Yugoslavia when that country disintegrated in 1991 and is a land-locked area between Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria and Albania and has put out maps showing that it owns Greek territory, including the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki which it covets.