Russian, Chinese Investors Scooping Up Greek Golden Visas, Properties

ATHENS – With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras desperately seeking foreign businesses to help offset a crushing economic crisis, Chinese and Russian investors are increasingly looking to pick up property cheap in Greece under the country’s Golden Visa program providing residency requirements for little money.

“The country’s residence-for-investment scheme is the best in Europe as it’s cheap at 250,000 euros,”George Kachmazov, a Russian realtor buying up buildings in Athens told the business news agency Bloomberg.. “Property in Greece is cheap; yields for short-term rentals are high, and the country’s growth potential is greater,” he added.

That may be good news for foreigners and companies with money but not so good for Greeks who couldn’t find renters or buyers in the country during a more than 7 ½-year-long economic crisis and who’ve had to let go of their properties for pennies.

Bloomberg said the Greek property market, buoyed by foreign investors as many Greeks crushed by harsh austerity measure can’t afford to buy and banks buried by bad loans aren’t lending, is set for a rebound.

Apartments in Athens that are more than five years old have seen prices drop by 45 percent between 2008 and June, and the country’s average price per square meter is equivalent to $3,369 — much cheaper than Portugal, Spain, Germany, Italy and Austria.

Chinese investors are especially attracted to Greece’s “golden visa” program, which gives property buyers a visa to the country and, with it, much of Europe. Chinese investors accounted for 43 percent of the 2,053 golden visas Greece issued between 2013 and October, and Russians came in second place with 18.6 percent.

With tourism at record paces there is growing interest in investing in Greek properties although Tsipras, facing dissent in his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA from hardcore elements who don’t want any outside forces in the country, is having trouble getting major investments going, such as the long-delayed development of the old Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ coast.

There’s a growing demand for short-term rentals, especially through Airbnb and competitors but that’s bad news for people looking for cheap monthly rentals as prices are being driven up even in the ongoing crisis that has seen purchasing power cut dramatically by big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

Investors then can expect big returns by renting properties at higher prices or through short-term rentals, ramping up interest and ironically making the anarchist hotbed neighborhood of Exarchia, filled with old, filthy, graffiti-covered buildings a prime choice along with the tourist region of Plaka.