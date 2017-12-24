Peter Forakis: The Steel Whisperer

Peter Forakis is among those Greek-American sculptors whose career accomplishments include quite a number of public art pieces. Given the sheer number of public art work created by Greek-American artists one would have thought scholars would have already sought to understand this aspect of what is a unique collective. A short list of such sculptors would have to include, but is certainly not limited to–Stephen Antonakos, Lynda Benglis, Chryssa (Vardea-Mavromichali), Zenos Frudakis, Dimitri Hadzi, Nicholas Legeros, Polygnotos G. Vagis, Electros …