Greek-American Stories: Becoming a Millionaire

“I’ve got an idea!” Yiannis announced, stirring his coffee. “Getting rich can’t be so hard. All you need is brains and guts.”George, reaching for a donut, said, “We can vouch for your guts,” Ignoring him, Yiannis continued. “Look at Onassis, Rockefeller, Ford! They all had one thing in common.” Kipreos looked up. “That’s right!They’re all dead.” Dimos asked, “What do you have in mind, Yiannis?” Turning serious, he explained that everyone starts out small. “Most people have a sweet tooth. …