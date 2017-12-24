How to Stock Your Holiday Bar Cart

With company gatherings for holiday parties and family reunions, a well-stocked bar cart will help keep the festivities merry. Anyone can pull together a standard selection of beverages, but you can make yours stand out by creating a Greek-inspired Christmas soiree.

First up, the bar cart. If you don’t already own one, consider purchasing a cart with a Greek key design. Williams Sonoma’s Greek Key Bar Cart is a dramatic one that comes in either antique brass or polished nickel. A more multipurpose alternative is a small table, and the online retailer One Kings Lane’s Aston Greek Key Round Side Table nestles nicely next to armchairs and sofas. If you already have ample flat surface for your bar, a tray can also corral bottles. Overstock.com offers a variety of trays with Greek key designs. Sticking with a metallic adds a bit of glam, and you can wind white twinkle lights or pine branches around the frame of the cart, table, or tray.

Now, it’s time to stock the bar! For a unique Greek red wine, try Gaia Wine’s Agiorgitiko By Gaia 2015. Its herbal notes are earthy with a flavor evocative of oregano. If you’d like a dry white retsina, Kechris Winery’s The Tear of the Pine is an award-winning selection. For beer, there’s always the Greek brands Mythos and Peiraiki.

In addition to the usual assortment of gins, rums, and whiskeys, add in your favorite Greek liquors, such as ouzo and the Greek brandy Metaxa. The crowning glory of your winter holiday bar cart should be rakomelo, which you can purchase bottled or make yourself by adding 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of spices (a mixture of cardamom and cinnamon) to every 4 shots of raki. Served warm, it is a delightful mixed drink on a cold night.

Be sure to also offer a variety of nonalcoholic drinks, including still and sparkling water. Give visitors a taste of Greece with Ouzon, a virgin ouzo-flavored soda that you can purchase in select retailers and online. Given that anise is a love-it-or-hate-it flavor, you may want to have plenty of backup sodas. If you want a nonalcoholic alternative to the rakomelo, create a warming citrus punch: mandarins are seasonal winter fruits in the Mediterranean and pair nicely with cloves, star anise, and cinnamon, calling to mind the popular Greek Christmas cookie Melomakarona. You can find a variety of recipes to suit your tastes online.

Take your Greek Christmas bar to the next level with the right garnishes and accessories. Consider bunching sticks of cinnamon together that can act as sweet-smelling décor as well as swizzle sticks for mixing drinks. Freeze edible glitter into ice cubes for a real “wow” effect. You could do red and green glitter for Christmas colors or even do gold stars in honor of the star of Bethlehem the magi saw. Wilton is one popular brand for edible glitter and is available at select drugstores and Michael’s craft store. Another option is to freeze sections of fruit that can be used to cool drinks.

Candied nuts, roasted chestnuts, and dried figs in festive bowls make delicious seasonal snacks so guests don’t drink on an empty stomach. For cocktail napkins, consider Katy Michele Designs’ elegant linen napkins with a Greek key design and your monogram, which you can get stitched in such colors as evergreen, poinsettia, or metallic gold; available through Etsy. For disposable paper napkins, you may prefer the Vintage Gold Greek Meander Pattern Napkin available through Zazzle. Lastly, keep guests entertained with Mixed Up: Cocktail Recipes (and Flash Fiction) for the Discerning Drinker (and Reader), edited by Greek-American writer Nick Mamatas and Molly Tanzer. As always, drink responsibly.