ND Leader Mitsotakis Sets Parliamentary Majority Issue

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis set the issue of parliamentary majority in case Panos Kammenos (leader of Independent Greeks (ANEL), the junior party that participates in the government) does not support the government’s choice in the solution of the FYROM name issue.

He said that “there can’t be national agreement without specific proposal agreed by both government partners. If Mr. Tsipras and Mr. Kammenos are not able to agree on a major issue of national importance, they should resign”.

In an interview with newspaper ‘To Vima’ on Saturday, Mitsotakis analyses his plan for the country’s governance and reveals that the first draft law he will bring to parliament as prime minister will be on the taxation.