Tasty Halloumi Recipes to Enjoy Any Time of Year

Halloumi is a favorite cheese in Cypriot cuisine. It is made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk, and occasionally cow’s milk. The semi-hard, unripened, brined cheese has a high melting point, so it is a great option for frying and grilling and in the following recipes.

Grilled Halloumi Salad

1 pound halloumi, cut into 1/4 inch thick slices

4 cups baby arugula

2 medium oranges

2-4 tablespoons fresh chopped mint

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/4 cup walnut halves, toasted

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Prepare grill and heat to medium high heat. Grill the halloumi until golden, about 2 minutes on each side. Transfer the grilled halloumi to a dish and set aside. Rinse and drain the arugula and transfer to a salad bowl. Peel and cut the oranges into segments, making sure to catch the juices in the salad bowl. Add the chopped mint, the olive oil and red wine vinegar. Toss the salad to evenly distribute the dressing. Top with the toasted walnut halves and the grilled halloumi. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Trahanosoupa me Halloumi(Chicken Soup with Trahana and Halloumi)

Half a chicken

2-3 carrots, diced

2-3 celery stalks, diced

1 large onion, chopped

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1 and 1/2 cups sour trahanas

Water

Halloumi

Lemon

Rinse the chicken and set it to boil in a large deep pot with fresh, cold water. Once it comes to a boil skim off any foam or scum that collects on top. Meanwhile, place the trahana in a large bowl, adding enough water to cover the trahana, and allow it to soak while you continue with the soup. Add the carrots, celery, onion, salt and pepper to the chicken in the pot. Reduce heat and allow to simmer until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pot and cut the cooked chicken into large chunks, or the size you prefer, remove skin and bones and return the chicken chunks to the soup pot. Add the rehydrated trahana to the pot and stir. Continue cooking over medium heat, stirring frequently until the soup is thickened. The trahana will thicken the soup quickly, so stir often and watch out in case it catches on the bottom. Serve hot with fresh bread, additional freshly-ground pepper, a squeeze of fresh lemon, if desired, and bite-sized pieces of halloumi.

Halloumi and Veggies Appetizer

1 small red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 bell peppers, color of your choice, cut into strips

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

6-8 whole wheat pitas

1 pound halloumi, cut into 2-inch strips

1 cup hummus store bought or homemade

2 cups baby arugula

Add the cabbage, peppers, olive oil and vinegar to a bowl and mix together. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside. Toast the pitas in the oven or toaster as preferred. In a large frying pan, fry the halloumi for 3 minutes on each side or until crispy and golden on both sides. Cut pitas in half and spread with some hummus, top with the cabbage and peppers, halloumi, and some of the arugula. Serve immediately.