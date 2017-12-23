Rescue Operation for Crew Members of Freighter that Run Aground Near Mykonos

MYKONOS -A rescue operation with the assistance of a Chinook helicopter is underway the sea region of Tragonissi islet near Mykonos to rescue the crew of the freighter Little Seyma that run aground on Friday night.

Strong winds are blowing in the area and the 12 members of the crew, 9 Ukrainians and 3 Azeris, are in a freighter’s rescue boat for precautionary reasons.

The members of the crew are all well.

According to information, the freighter that is loaded with 2,700 tons of flour had sailed from a Russian port with destination Famagusta, Cyprus.