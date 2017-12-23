Mitsotakis: All Attacks on Justice Are an Attack on Democracy

ATHENS – “I came here to repeat the self-evident. That every attack on justice is an attack on our democracy. However, justice must not be allowed to operate in conditions of fear, nor in conditions of institutional degradation,” main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday after visiting the Athens Appeals Court.

“We must all unite our forces and not confine ourselves to the self-evident condemnation of a terrorist act. We must all fight in order to protect our institutions and ensure that our democracy operates smoothly for the benefit of all,” he added.

Mitsotakis paid a visit to the court following the powerful bomb blast targeting the building in the early hours of Friday morning, in what police are treating as a terrorist attack.