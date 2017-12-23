US Dep. Assist. Secretary: Excellent Opportunity for Athens, Skopje to Solve the Name Issue 

Athens and Skopje have an excellent to solve the name issue in 2018″ US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Brian Yee said to Athens Macedonian News Agency and called on Greece and FYROM to negotiate with good faith and with the support of UN Special Mediator Matthew Nimetz.

The US official believes that the negotiations between the two countries will be difficult and there must be compromises but, as he noted, the initial deliberations under Matthew Nimetz were constructive.

Q: You are considered a real “firefighter” when it comes to Balkan politics. Whenever there is a political crisis in the region your role is considered by many sides vital in resolving it. How difficult is that role given the fact that politics in the Balkans differ a lot in comparison to the US?

A: The United States works with its partners in the Western Balkans on the basis of longstanding shared interests. Last August in Podgorica, Vice President Pence reaffirmed the U.S. “commitment to a Europe, whole, free, and at peace.” The Vice President made clear that the United States of America will continue supporting each of the countries of the Western Balkans as we pursue this future together. This has been our fundamental goal across multiple administrations, including for me and my colleagues. While some differences may exist between the politics of the region and the U.S., there is much more that unites the people of the region and the American people than divides us, including the shared values of liberty, equality, and democracy.

Q: With regard to FYROM, do you think that Zaev?s election helped the political stability in the country? Could he change the course of things in the near future?

A: We are encouraged by the positive tone set by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev?s government, especially with regard to improving relations with neighbors. The Zaev government has demonstrated a clear commitment to rule of law and transparency, and the United States is committed to supporting the government?s ambitious reform efforts.

Both rounds of local elections held recently were competitive and took place in an environment that respected fundamental freedoms. The voice of the public was loud and clear, reaffirming public support for the changes Zaev?s government represents. With his party?s strong showing in local elections, Prime Minister Zaev has a clear mandate to continue advancing key reforms.

Q: There were some articles in the press saying that you will be soon heading to Skopje to head the diplomatic mission of the U.S. there. Are there such plans?

A: No. The White House is the only authority on such matters, and it has not made any such announcements.

Q: There is a common feeling that the conditions for a profound dialogue between Athens and Skopje with regard to the name issue are much better nowadays. What is your opinion?

A: I believe Athens and Skopje have an excellent opportunity to solve the name issue in 2018. The leadership and good will exhibited recently by both governments on this issue are encouraging. The negotiations will be difficult, and both sides must make compromises, but the initial talks under the mediation of UN Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz seem to have been constructive. We continue to support the UN process and encourage both countries to negotiate in good faith, with the facilitation of UN Special Envoy Nimetz.

Q: During a visit to Serbia you have said that Belgrade cannot sit on two chairs. What kind of message did you want to send by that to the authorities in Belgrade?

A: We support Serbia?s efforts to join the European Union. Our advice to Serbia (and other countries seeking EU membership) is to make clear to EU member states it is 100% committed to accession, and not torn by any dilemmas or competing interests. We are not asking Serbia to sever ties with Russia or any other country. However, Russia is pursuing a vision for the Balkans that is decidedly different from the EU?s (and ours). Serbia should demonstrate with actions as well as words that it supports the EU vision, not Russia?s. Some actions that Serbia has taken in support of Russia?s destabilizing, aggressive positions (including the recent vote against the UN resolution on Russia?s occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea) are inconsistent with EU policy. This means they are inconsistent with Serbia?s own EU aspirations. The United States and its European partners support Serbia not with just talk, but aid, trade, and investment that is helping it achieve its stated goal of EU integration. This position is not a new one, nor some relic of a past U.S. administration; it is current U.S. policy. And it is the same message that Serbia heard again from the White House and the State Department during Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dacic’s recent visit.

Q: More than 20 years after the Dayton Agreement, Bosnia-Herzegovina seems unable to solve problems of the past and ethnic divisions are still evident in the country. Is there anything that the West could do further to help the country finds its pace?

A: The United States continues to work alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) as it seeks to build a more prosperous and stable future. Over the past twenty years, BiH has made significant progress, but unfortunately, it now lags behind its neighbors in terms of economic development, the rule of law, and Euro-Atlantic integration. The status quo often benefits corrupt politicians. These same politicians use divisive rhetoric to foment ethnic tension and distract the public, rather than doing the hard work of governing. The West should make every effort to help BiH resolve core political and economic problems and find compromises on pressing issues, such as electoral reform. Likewise, we should hold corrupt politicians accountable by tackling the patronage networks that keep them in power and by strengthening the rule of law.

Q: Kosovo will celebrate, February 2018, the 10th anniversary since the declaration of its independence. Nevertheless, it is still not recognized by a number of countries and its people are still among the poorest in Europe. How long could the situation go on like that?

A: Kosovo has made impressive progress since independence in building democratic, multiethnic institutions. Clearly the country still has much work ahead. For such a young democracy, this is naturally going to require long, hard work. The United States will continue to assist Kosovo strengthen rule of law, expand its economy, and fight corruption. The government of Kosovo needs to accelerate reforms in these areas in order to strengthen democratic institutions and economic growth. Kosovo should also reinvigorate efforts to normalize relations with Serbia in order to make progress towards Euro-Atlantic integration and eventually assume its rightful place on the international stage.

Q: With regard to the energy issues, is the IGB and the planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal of Alexandroupoli of high importance for the US interests in the region? And what is your opinion on the Turkish stream?

A: The United States believes IGB and the planned LNG terminal at Alexandroupoli are critical to the EU?s efforts to diversify its energy mix in support of its own energy security. Eleven European countries, including several in the Balkans, are dependent on one single supplier ? Russia ? for at least 75 percent of their annual gas imports. Many of these countries recognize their dependence is a national security threat and are working to diversify fuel types, supply sources, and delivery routes.

In addition to the existing LNG terminal in Revithoussa, the planned LNG terminal in Alexandroupoli would provide Greece with additional LNG import infrastructure and further facilitate gas imports to South Central Europe from anywhere in the world. Key pipeline interconnectors like the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and the Interconnector Bulgaria-Serbia (IBS) would allow gas imported through Revithoussa or Alexandroupoli to reach South Central European markets, both providing security through source diversification as well as economic opportunity for suppliers and consumers.

The United States shares European concerns that a second TurkStream line and Nord Stream 2 would reduce European energy security and cement dependence on Russian gas for decades to come. A multi-line TurkStream combined with Nord Stream 2 would give Gazprom the technical capability to end (or to minimize) gas transit through Ukraine by 2019, when its existing gas transit contract with Ukraine expires. This would hurt Ukraine, depriving it of over $2 billion in transit revenue and an important link to the West. It would do so without adding any new sources of gas, while threatening the viability of alternative supply routes.