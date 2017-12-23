There is a Time and a Place to Say “Merry Christmas”

Barry Goldwater famously said that “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice.” That may be true, but so is this: extremism just to make a point is no virtue.

I speak out against political correctness as forcefully as anyone. To watch people tiptoe around the word “Christmas” for fear of offending a non-Christian – never mind that the vast majority of non-Christians, including most atheists, have no problem with it – is exactly what’s wrong with our country.

Yet some objectors to this type of extreme behavior respond with their own extremism: “in-your-face” Merry Christmas.

These in-your facers, a good number of whom are Greek, boast that “if I walk into a store run by a Muslim or a Jew or a Hindu around Christmastime, I say ‘Merry Christmas’ to them on purpose!”

That is quite a Neanderthal way to behave in a civilized society, and is eminently un-Christ-like, which is particularly ironic, then, that it is occurs during the Yuletide season.

Then, there are those who bend over backwards not to offend, and in doing so, manage to offend. You know, the ones who when leaving a December office party will say goodnight to three Christians and a Jew all standing together, like this: “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.” What they don’t realize they’re doing in that sequence is nonverbally communicating to the person of Jewish faith the following: “You’re a Jew, so clearly I’m not going to say Merry Christmas to you because it’s not your holiday. You have a different holiday. You’re different from the rest of us. And just in case you didn’t think about being different the whole time you’ve been at this party, I’ve just reminded you.”

A good time-and-place measure of when to say “Merry Christmas” might be whether it is on Christmas Day itself or a different day during the Christmas season.

On December 25 (apologies in advance to Old Calendarists, but for the purposes of this discussion, I’ll use the Gregorian date to keep it simple), saying “Merry Christmas” aloud should be acceptable in any circle. Of course, you can also say “Happy National Pumpkin Pie Day,” because that holiday is also celebrated on the 25th of December – really, I’m not making it up.

But in early December, what’s wrong with “enjoy the holidays?” Personally, I prefer it to “happy holidays” only because the latter feels like a forced adjustment from “Merry Christmas,” whereas “enjoy the holidays” is often said in conjunction with the “C-word.”

Besides, another of those nearly-universally celebrated “holidays” during the Christmas season is New Year’s Day – January 1 (again, apologies to the Old Calendarists).

Therefore, the “holidays” that are the object of your good wishes do not necessarily mean Christmas vs. Chanukah vs. Ramadanvs. Kwanzaa vs. Yalda vs. Bodhi Day, but could mean Christmas and the New Year.

Whatever your preference, it should neither be “in your face” nor walking on eggshells. Something tells me that wouldn’t be the way Jesus wants his birthday to be celebrated.

Merry Christmas – Enjoy the Holidays!