Depression, the Unwelcome Holiday Guest

Ice skating at Times Square, watching the snow glisten in Central Park, viewing the winter wonderland displays in flagship stores along Fifth Avenue and the tree lighting spark Christmas spirit. We are told that Christmas should be the happiest time of year, an opportunity to be joyful and grateful with family, friends, and colleagues. But where does the truth stand?

According to the National Institute of Health, Christmas is the time of year that people experience a high incidence of depression. Hospitals and police forces report high incidences of suicide and attempted suicide. Psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health professionals report a significant increase in patients complaining about depression.

The real reasons have to do with unrealistic expectations and excessive self-reflection for many people. A lot of them get highly depressed during Christmas season due to excessive commercialization, extreme focus on gifts and perfect social activities such as gourmet gala dinners, invitations to parties, and VIP social gatherings.

On the other hand, others get depressed because Christmas appears to be a trigger to engage in excessive self-reflection and rumination about the inadequacies of life, feeling sentiments of failure of self-fulfillment in comparison with other people who seem to have and live the ideal life.

Many people feel very lonely during Christmas period because they have suffered the loss of a loved one or their job.

But how can anyone cope with those feelings of depression and loneliness? Mental health providers have some advice to recommend such as setting boundaries regarding the money spent on gifts and the number of social events, not to accept any “ideal” representation of Christmas that the media, institutions, or other people try to make people believe, to lower expectations and any attachmentto what it should look like, to be present and enjoy each moment as best anybody can, to become involved in giving through charities and worthwhile causes that help less fortunate people, to be grateful for what we have in our lives, rather than focusing on what we don’t have, to take action and engage in activities that give us pleasure and joy and to see Christmas as the opportunity to engage in loving kindness, generosity of spirit, and gratitude for others in our life.

The Christmas season is considered a very tough time for a lot of people today and the reason for that derives from the fact that we live in a materialistic society where personal and spiritual needs have been neglected. First of all, we have to remember that we are human beings with spirit and needs, and material objects are unable to satisfy our soul.