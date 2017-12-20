Students Sing the Kalanta for Tarpon Springs Mayor Alahouzos

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – “Shall we say them?” the young students asked Tarpon Springs Mayor Chris (Chrysostomos) Alahouzos, according to the Christmas tradition. Smiling, he encouraged them, saying, “Say them,” while those present in the Town Hall auditorium applauded.

The students of Plato Academy, from Pinellas Park, sang the traditional Greek carols and other songs of Christmas and New Year’s for Mr. Alahouzos. The students were accompanied by the Greek teachers, Christina Vitous and George Kalogeropoulos, as well as the …