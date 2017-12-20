Students Sing the Kalanta for Tarpon Springs Mayor Alahouzos

By Stavros Marmarinos December 20, 2017

The Plato Academy Pinellas Park students sing the kalanta at the Town Hall in Tarpon Springs. Photo by Stavros Marmarinos

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – “Shall we say them?” the young students asked Tarpon Springs Mayor Chris (Chrysostomos) Alahouzos, according to the Christmas tradition. Smiling, he encouraged them, saying, “Say them,” while those present in the Town Hall auditorium applauded.

The students of Plato Academy, from Pinellas Park, sang the traditional Greek carols and other songs of Christmas and New Year’s for Mr. Alahouzos. The students were accompanied by the Greek teachers, Christina Vitous and George Kalogeropoulos, as well as the …

