A Gift Guide for Everyone on Your List

In the midst of our Christmas shopping, it may become evident that some people on our lists already have so much it seems entirely difficult to find a unique present for them. Sure, you could present them with a gift certificate to a big-box retailer, but if you’re looking for something a little more personal and a lot more Greek, here are a few ideas.

For the animal lover: Stray animals have for many years been an issue in Greece, but with the economic crisis there are more animals in need. Friends of the Strays of Greece, a UK-backed charity in Greece, provides vulnerable cats and dogs with shelter, food, and medical attention. You can sponsor them through http://www.straysofgreece.org.

For the art patron: The Acropolis Museum offers a variety of gifts ranging from jewelry to home décor and toys. There are, for example, ties inspired by an Attic silver tetradrachm from 400 BC for men and stoles with details of ancient inscriptions for women. You can purchase them at the gift shop: http://www.theacropolismuseum.gr/en/content/gifts-him.

For the coworker: Buying anything too personal for colleagues can prove tricky, so chocolate is a delicious way to show your appreciation. New York-based ChocolatModerne, founded by Greek-American Joan Coukos, offers gourmet selections such Holiday Avant-Garde Bars in Cranberry Orange and Gingerbread as well as a London Christmas Pudding box of bon-bons. For more information, visit http://chocolatmoderne.com.

For the foodie: A gift certificate to a local Greek restaurant is always a welcome opportunity for someone to enjoy a delicious meal outside of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Many of the more famous Greek chefs have published cookbooks which make for a keepsake the recipient can use once they’ve used up the gift certificate.

For the Girlboss: The Greek-American founder of the fashion retail business Nasty Gal created a bestselling memoir with #GIRLBOSS, and this year’s follow-up, The Girlboss Workbook, is a quirky guide for sassy entrepreneurs. Featuring “tips, checklists, and fill-in-the-blanks,” it guides dreamers into becoming doers. It is available at bookstores.

For the newest grandchild: WildAtHeartGifts offers feeding bibs and infant clothing emblazoned with phrases such as “I love Yiayia and Papou” and “Koukla” on them. Available through Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/WildatHeartGifts.

For the armchair traveler: For the first time in history, Homer’s The Odyssey has been translated into English by a woman. Emily Wilson brings the epic poem to life in a fresh way yet stays true to matching the number of lines of the original Greek text. It is available in bookstores and online.

For the host and hostess: Create a gift basket featuring Greek specialty products. For example, create a basket full of goodies for enhancing their mezze by including such treats as Kalamata olive tapenade, imported Greek honey, and a nice bottle of Greek wine.

For the man whose cares more about his hair than John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse character does: Curlisto offers a range of hair-care products made specifically for men, such as scalp stimulants, styling gel, and travel sets. Created by Christo, a Cypriot who now owns a salon in New York City and has A-list and royalty clientele, Curlisto products can be found at www.curlisto.com.

For the woman who loves natural beauty products: Korres has a variety of deals and kits this holiday season. The Greek beauty brand was “born out of a homeopathic pharmacy more than 20 years ago” and uses “natural ingredients of the highest quality” to create their skincare line, bath and body products, fragrances, and cosmetics.

Bonding and creating memories is sometimes the best gift of all, so remember that heartfelt letters, printed photographs of time spent together, and impromptu get-togethers for Christmas cookie baking or building snowmen go a long way in making the season meaningful.