Communication of the School of Theology about the Executive Committee Μeeting

BOSTON, MA – The Hellenic College and Holy Cross School of Theology (HCHC) issued a press release regarding the Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee Meeting held on December 14.

In a recent interview with The National Herald, HCHC President Fr. Christopher Metropulos did not address the issues of the School’s financial problems and the recent letter from Admissions Committee Chairman Demetris Papacosta.

The press release follows:

Hellenic College, Inc.’s Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee met on December 14 for their regularly scheduled …