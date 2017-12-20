Greece Bans Inferior, Unsealed Olive Oil On Restaurant Tables

ATHENS – After finding olive oil in unsealed containers on restaurant tabletops had been adulterated, Greek health authorities have banned their use as of Jan. 1, 2018, requiring the use of sealed dispensers instead of perhaps the country’s most famous product.

Most of the olive oil on tabletops in restaurants is produced in bulk and inferior to Extra Virgin quality and recent reports had shown that some was deliberately being passed off as the better product although it was far inferior.

The new regulation is aimed at limiting the use of olive oil produced in bulk and presented in unsealed dispensers at the table as a salad dressing, for example, said Kathimerini.

The regulation was put forth by the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (GSEVEE) and approved by the Finance Ministry in order to safeguard quality standards to the benefit both of local producers and consumers, the ANA-MPA news agency reported.

According to GSEVEE, olive oil served at the table accounts for 4-5 percent of domestic production, or 10,000 tons. Many restaurants already provide 100 ml bottles of olive oil to diners, at a cost of around 1 euro per bottle.

The initiative, GSEVEE President Giorgos Kavvathas told ANA-MPA, is also aimed at strengthening the presence of the Greek olive oil “brand” among foreign visitors to the country.

In November, a prosecutor charged seven people for fraudulently selling large quantities of adulterated sunflower oil as olive oil in Greece and abroad.

The seven, a family of four and three of their relatives, were arrested by police and they are also charged with forming a criminal gang, defrauding the state, falsifying documents and money laundering.

The seven were found operating a workshop where they added a cancer-causing dye to turn the yellow sunflower seed oil into a green hue resembling olive oil.

The adulterated oil was sold in five-liter (1.32-gallon) cans, off-market, to Greek consumers and exported, in one-ton pallets, mainly to Germany.

The product was peddled as “extra-virgin olive oil, straight from the producer.” Its domestic price was 12-15 euros ($14.30-$17.90) per five-liter can, compared to the retail price of 26-30 euros ($31-$35.80) for the real thing.

Police first became aware of the widespread sale of adulterated oil about two years ago, when legitimate olive oil producers informed the Hellenic Food Authority, the state agency that sets quality standards for foods, that their unique producer codes were turning up on products not sold by them.

Police had become aware of the existence of a wide network of itinerant peddlers that sold the product off-market and arrested about 60 of them, who, police said, knew what sort of product they were selling.

Police say the adulterated oil was exported, to EU countries, using invoices that were later destroyed.

Food Authority officials said that they had tested the dye and found that an earlier version used contained substances that can cause cancer. They added that a later dye was a safe, widely available product.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)