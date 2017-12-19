Costas Spiliadis to Open New Milos Restaurant in Hudson Yards

NEW YORK – Costas Spiliadis, the Greek owner of the famous Milos restaurants, revealed that he will open a new location in Hudson Yards. “We are excited to announce that a new location will be opening in Hundson Yards in February 2019,” he said through his Linkedin account.

Hudson Yards urban renewal project is a plan to redevelop the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s West Side Yard. Coach, Inc. is the anchor tenant. During planning, the tower was known as the South Tower or Tower C.

Recognized as one of the finest Mediterranean seafood restaurants in the world, Estiatorio Milos was founded by acclaimed chef Costas Spiliadis who has made it an unparalleled culinary destination in Montreal, New York, Athens, Las Vegas, Miami and London.

It was in December 1979, when Chef-Owner Mr. Costas Spiliadis opened the first Estiatorio Milos on Park Avenue, Montreal.

The reason seemed obvious to him: the need to elevate the sophistication of Greek cuisine abroad far away from its stereotyped folklore. ‘I wanted to change what people thought about Greek cuisine,make sure it’s being appreciated and awarded with its rightful place on an international level!’

As a small restaurant, Milos gained the trust of the Montrealers in no time. The menu being always simple and impeccably fresh, drew the attention of the media and food critics from around the world. NY Post has stated in triumph that ‘Milos fish could only be fresher if it swam to your plate!’ What was the secret that made Milos stand out? Its focus in finding the purest Mediterranean products and cooking with the freshest ingredients.

Through 35 years of intensive research, we have managed to build lasting relationships with growers and small-scale fisheries at the shores of Greece, Cyprus, Morocco, Tunisia, Portugal etc., flying in our fish and seafood daily by plane! Milos has since then taken the world by storm and opened in 1997 in NYC, in 2004 in Athens, in 2010 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, 2012 in Miami Beach, and most recently, Milos London in 2016.