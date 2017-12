NEW YORK – Get ready to hear #Porphyra’s first ever #Christmas #Holiday concert on Thursday December 21st at 8:30 PM EST! The concert will be streamed online via Facebook Live and YouTube Live “Free” celebrating our new album “The Starmaker’s Prophecy” and our Rock Opera “Anna and Vladimir.”

It will be streamed exclusively on Facebook at

“Greek and Russian Club” https://www.facebook. com/greekrussianclub/

and on YouTube at

“Porphyra Official Channel” https://www.youtube. com/user/PorphyraOfficial

Porphyra is a UNESCO awarded Production having debuted the Rock Opera “Anna and Vladimir” at Carnegie Hall and has been awarded 1st place at the 2017 Russian Youth Forum by the Government of Moscow and the Gorchakov fund.

#TheStarmakersProphecy # AnnaandVladimir #RockOpera.

Www.Porphyraband.com