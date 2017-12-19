Greek Foreign Minister Says Turkey’s Occupation Clouds Cyprus Unity

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said collapsed talks aimed at reunifying Cyprus can’t resume and have little hope as long as the specter of Turkey’s 1974 unlawful invasion and keeping an army on the divided island remains.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades walked away from negotiations in July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has the last word on his side, said a Turkish army would be on Cyprus “forever” and that he wanted the right to militarily intervene when he wanted.

Turkey occupies the northern 37 percent of the island and has about 18 percent of the population but wants any agreement to include having a Turkish-Cypriot to be President every other term. Erdogan refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes at the same time he wants to join the European Union.

The legitimate government on Cyprus is a member of the EU and only Turkey recognizes its self-declared Republic in the occupied territory, shunned by the rest of the world.

In an interview on Greece’s state television, ERT, Kotzias said just getting into the discussion the occupation and Turkey’s army was a success for Greek diplomacy although critics said he’d been an upsetting factor in the negotiations in Switzerland where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was a mediator but failed to get either side to budge.

Kotzias said that, “There is no one, including the UN, the EU, and other international players, all the members of the (UN) Security Council, who believes the dialogue can start without these two matters discussed and resolved.” He added that, “It has become acceptable worldwide that solution of the Cyprus problem means the solution of the real problem, the invasion and occupation.”

If talks resume he said they won’t go anywhere unless Turkey’s occupation and intervention rights are discussed, which Turkey refuses to do.

“(President Tayyip) Erdogan and (Foreign Minister Mevlut) Cavusoglu have accepted the need to have exploratory discussions on whether we can resolve them,” he added.