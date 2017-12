WHITESTONE – The AHEPA Family Christmas Party was held on December 17 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone. The celebration took place after the Divine Liturgy and was sponsored by the AHEPA District 6 Lodge and hosted by the Andreas T. Stamboulidis Parthenon Chapter.

The children of St. Basil’s Academy were in attendance at the free luncheon which also celebrated the feast day of St. Dionysios of Zakynthos, Archbishop of Aegina, and the name day of Holy Cross …