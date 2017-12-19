Varoufakis, German MP Sue ECB Over Frozen Greek Bank Funding

Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and a German lawmaker have joined forces in a suit against the European Central Bank, seeking access to a document which gave its reasons for freezing funding to Greek banks in 2015.

The ECB pullback led to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras closing banks to prevent a run on the institutions, imposing capital controls and seeking a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.5 billion) that Varoufakis opposed, leading to his ouster by the Premier, who reneged on anti-austerity promises he’d made.

Varoufakis, who was combative in dealings with the country’s international lenders, has been sniping incessantly at Tsipras, accusing the Radical Left SYRIZA leader of surrendering to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and betraying the Leftist’s alleged principles.

Varoufakis and a German leftist parliamentarian, Fabio De Masi, want the European Union’s top court to force the ECB to disclose a legal opinion that led to the bank funding freeze, which they say might be unlawful, Kathimerini said.

“By restricting liquidity to the Greek banking sector to force cuts in pensions, tax increases and fire-sale privatizations, the ECB overstepped its mandate,” De Masi said.

After their request was rejected by the ECB, Varoufakis and De Masi turned to the General Court of the European Union to obtain the document.

An ECB spokesman said the legal opinion preceded the decision to withhold funding by at least two months. The ECB decided not to disclose it to protect its legal advisers and its internal deliberations, he said.

The ECB’s Agreement on Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA), published earlier this year, prohibits national central banks from providing ELA if it “interferes with the objectives and tasks” of the Eurosystem, such as maintaining price stability and safeguarding payments.

“There is an overriding public interest in knowing how far the ECB … weighed different goals against each other and how they themselves and their legal experts have interpreted the legal framework in this respect,” the complainants’ lawyer, Andreas Fischer-Lescano, said in the appeal.