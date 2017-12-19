Changing Tune, Kotzias Backs Kammenos Over Saudi Arms Deal

ATHENS – After warning him not to release classified documents, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is supporting Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who used an unlawful broker for a 66-million euro ($78.04 million) Saudi Arms deal that was quickly withdrawn.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are the junior partner in a coalition led by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, has not been investigated nor prosecuted for allegedly violating the law to use a private middleman in arms deals that are supposed to be done directly between governments.

Kammenos had said he was willing to break the law as well and release classified documents to defend himself but at that time Kotzias said it wouldn’t be prudent nor lawful.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Kotzias claimed that after examining all the paperwork related to the planned sale of surplus Greek missiles to Saudi Arabia, he found that Kammenos “has nothing to do with the deal in the manner seen by the opposition,” without explaining the Defense Minister’s role or who retained the broker.

“Terrible thing are being said, which have no beginning, middle or end,” Kotzias said, referring to accusations from opposition New Democracy and other parties that Kammenos violated Greek laws governing defense procurements by allowing a mediator to negotiate the agreement. He didn’t say if the allegations were true.

He said Kammenos, who has been allowed to be a loose cannon because his party’s nine votes give Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras a three-vote majority in Parliament needed to pass austerity measures that both parties reneged on, “is the subject of frequent attacks by the opposition because it believes that by putting a lot of pressure on him it can drive a wedge in the government.”

The Greek parliament’s Committee on Armament Programs and Contracts revoked its agreement to sell military equipment to Saudi Arabia, in an unprecedented move by the body.

The arms deal had been approved by the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA). According to information, the move was approved by all the parties except New Democracy, which abstained from the vote, calling it “pretext”.