After 23 Years, UN Envoy Sees Greece-FYROM Name Feud Ending

The United Nations Envoy who’s been trying to get Greece and FYROM to settle a name feud since 1994 said 2018 will be the year it could finally be done.

American lawyer Matthew Nimetz, who took a three-year break in negotiating, has resumed his broker’s role between the countries and said the election of a moderate government in FYROM could lead to a breakthrough at last.

As he started talking with officials from both sides again in Brussels, the atmosphere has raised optimism the countries can set aside differences and agree on a mutually-acceptable international name for the former Yugoslav Republic that was one of those which broke away when Yugoslavia came apart.

A Greek government 26 years ago allowed the use of the word Macedonia in the FYROM acronym, immediately leading to Greece’s northern neighbor declaring Greek lands, including the country’s second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, declaring it was the homeland of Alexander the Great, naming its airport after him and putting out maps showing Greek lands belonged to FYROM, abutting the Greek province of the same name.

Greece, with veto power under a unanimous consent arrangement, has blocked FYROM’s entry into NATO and European Union accession hopes, but both will hold key meetings in the summer of 2018 which could ease the way a solution, Kathimerini said.

The biggest stumbling block has been a geographical qualifier that could be used although the word Macedonia appears in all of them, not really answering Greece’s questions as it would likely be preferred by headline writers and in common usage, still confusing.

Nimetz’s proposals have adhered to that as he recently had proposed Republic of North Macedonia and before that Republic of Upper Macedonia and Republic of Vardar Macedonia.

Greece wants a mutually accepted name to be used by all and for all purposes and the starting point of the frustrating talks with FYROM demanding a name that will be used in bilateral relations, rejected by Greece already.

FYROM’s new Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev said he’s prepared to lose the next election if he can solve the problem and get his country into NATO and the EU even though his government too has tweaked and taunted Greece on occasion.

Nimetz plans to bring the foreign ministers of both sides into the talks although FYROM’s foreign chief, Nikola Dimitrov, has been his country’s designee in talks with the UN envoy and wasn’t willing to compromise before.

Another problem for Greece is that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner is the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) whose leader, Panos Kammenos, is Defense Minister and a hardliner against FYROM.