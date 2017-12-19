New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA Now 12%, But 46% Don’t Care

ATHENS – While a survey shows the major opposition New Democracy has a 12-point lead over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA floundering in the wake of reneging on anti-austerity promises, 46 percent of fed-up Greeks said neither party leader is suitable to be Prime Minister of the cash-strapped country.

That was the finding of a poll by the University of Macedonia, only a few days after another survey had the Conservatives with a 9.4 percent lead over the Leftists who had surged when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras went on a binge of holiday handouts to pensioners and jobless youth.

In even more bad news for Tsipras and SYRIZA, some, 70 percent of Greeks feel the country is headed in the wrong direction. New Democracy head a 30-18 percent lead with Tsipras still feeling the stinging effect of going back on his word to reverse big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and the sale of state assets.

Coming third and benefiting from party mergers is the new center-left grouping Movement for Change, led by the once-dominant PASOK Socialists who fell out of favor after being austerity while serving in a coalition with New Democracy.

With their popularity hovering around 4 percent, they aligned with the Democratic Left (DIMAR) which disappeared from the political radar screen after also serving in the coalition before leaving, and the To Potami, a once-promising conglomeration of academics and intellectuals led by former TV presenter Stavros Theodorakis who never got them to have a persona people accepted or felt excited about. It had 9.5 percent.

The ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, accused of using Nazi practices, had been third in almost every poll but again was bumped down to fourth, now with 7.5 percent while the KKE Communists were at 6.5 percent, about where they always are and irrelevant.

No other party would reach the 3 percent needed to get back into Parliament, including SYRIZA’s junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who were punished by voters for going along with Tsipras and SYRIZA.

Also out is the Union of Centrists that was elected in 2015 but has said and done almost nothing while sitting in Parliament although its leader, Vassilis Leventis, had been a notably bombastic TV lecturer known for ranting about government but has rarely spoken up since being seated.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis the preferred choice over Tsipras by 30-21 percent although nearly half of respondents didn’t like either one.

Going back on his word to protect workers, pensioners and the poor, Tsipras succumbed to demands of the country’s international creditors and also agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families, which had driven down his support among voters, especially in his own party where breakaway dissidents said he had betrayed its principles.