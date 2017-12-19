Tsipras Tells Bankers, Chase Big Time Debtors Too

ATHENS – Allowing banks to foreclose on homes and hound small debtors, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told leading bank officials in a face-to-face meeting to go after big-time bad loan recipients he suggested stole the money.

In a meeting with the country’s EET association of banks at his Maximos Mansion office, Tsipras, who reneged on promises to help workers, pensioners, the poor and the young, told the bank administrators to “chase the big-timers who have managed to bankrupt their businesses while remaining wealthy themselves and taking their money abroad,” the newspaper Kathimerini said.

He said he was upset over reports that primary homes are being seized, calling it “fake news,” and insisting that he has the promise of banks not to foreclose on homes under 300,000 euros ($354,063) and that only strategic defaulters who can afford to pay but didn’t are the initial targets.

Scores of thousands of Greeks and bank customers buried under big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensioners, worker firings and an avalanche of new tax increases from his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition can’t pay their mortgages, credit cards or loans.

“The role of the banks is crucial… it is crucial that you rely on the economy’s positive course so that we can overcome the final obstacles together. Liquidity needs to be restored in the economy, in healthy businesses, and households need to be supported. We need a responsible and effective way to deal with the problem of non-performing loans. An effort needs to be made to inform society on what we are doing exactly and stop the dissemination of fake news,” Tsipras said.

He said allowing strategic defaulters to get away without paying has hurt other customers caught in a vise, without mentioning that his Administration has piled them under more brutal conditions he swore to reject.

He blamed the banks for not going after the wealthy – although the former ruling New Democracy and its coalition partner, the then-PASOK Socialists aren’t repaying 250 million euros ($295.05 million) in loans and aren’t being pursued after the bank officers got immunity.

“This, for example, prevents a young couple from envisioning its future, from planning its life,” he said, urging the bankers to help them.

He also reportedly called for the creation of an “observatory” between the government and banks, “so that we can have a clear picture of what cases need to be prioritized.”

According to EET sources, the banks’ representatives said they were aware of their social responsibility even though they have given billions of euros in bad loans, much of it to businesses who didn’t pay and are having their debt written off without knowing where the money went.

At the same time, the government also has authorized the sale of loans to collection agencies who are hounding small-time debtors, many of whom can’t pay, to find a way to pay anyway.

The bankers defended foreclosures and had the backing of Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist who said letting people’s homes be taken was necessary to save the banks, which said they are offering customers restructuring and better payment terms for long-overdue loans.