A Cry for Help from a Greek-American Mother in Brooklyn

NEW YORK – “I’m not begging. I want to rent an apartment to live with my son to get out of the prison we live in,” Penny (Penelope) Balta-Laing said during a telephone interview with The National Herald on Wednesday, December 13.

Her shaky voice left no room for doubt about her drama. I asked for her address and at noon we started off with photojournalist Costas Bej for her home at 9720 Kings Highway in Brooklyn.

Although she told us she had to come alone to let us into the building, the experience was overwhelming. As we approached the building, our anxiety grew. Mrs. Penny ignored the frigid temperatures and waited for us at the entrance, on the one hand to help us, and on the other hand, to safeguard our integrity.

Upon entering, we had to tell the porter our names, the apartment we were going to visit, and the time of entry. After the security procedure, the porter opened the heavy iron door that grated noisily every time it opened and closed, and we entered the large corridor of the five-story building.

There were some young tenants who cast some strange looks, but they ignored us. We entered the elevator and it climbed to the 5th floor. As we went up, the heaviness on our hearts grew.

Mrs. Penny opened the door of her apartment and said, “Here we are in jail. We have keys, but it’s recommended not to open the house to anyone and not to talk to anyone. Here families of homeless people live and many of them have a criminal record. At night, they sell drugs in the hallways and you are afraid for your life. My son and I are the only whites among the residents, but they do not bother us, because we also respect them.”

She then showed us the letter of guarantee that the Human Resources Administration of NYC had handed over to her son, Dimitri Tranides (River Lloyd), according to which this service will pay up to $1,514 for studio apartment, $1,558 for one-bedroom apartment, $1,789 for two rooms, $2,280 for three-bedroom apartments, and $2,437 for a four-bedroom apartment.

“All I’m asking is to give us an apartment to rent in Queens because it’s easier to get to our doctors,” she added. Asked how they would make ends meet, she said she was receiving a $935 pension, of which $100 is being held for medication and she receives a net $835 a month.

“My son has no income and I support him. We also receive $350 in food stamps and we are happy. I go down, shop and cook alone. If we manage to find someone renting us an apartment then the City’s Human Resources Management will pay the rent or most of it,” she said, pointing to the document that the Human Resources Department of the City of New York had given them.

“So you realize that no one will lose weight and no one will lose the rent because the state will pay for my son because he is HIV positive and I will be his caregiver,” she said.

Her eyes teared and she burst into sobs.

“I’m not ashamed of what happened in my life. I am determined to open my heart and describe my drama and my son to you not for sympathy and charity, but to open the debate to help other families whose children are homosexual or bisexual,” she said.

And she continued: “Greek women, like women and mothers, have a lot of experience in their families, but they bend their heads and try to hide the problems under the carpet. Homosexuality is not something you acquire in life, but that’s how you are born. When my son was three to four years old I understood it, I fought it, but I accepted it. If you love your child you accept it.”

What followed in her life told us that it was even more tragic, as she was called to face her son’s HIV virus and her own cancer in the same decade.

She is a true Thessalonikia, born on November 19, 1949. Her father, Konstantinos Baltas, died early, while her mother Sotiria is 89 years old and lives in Virginia. She grew up with a stepfather, who was abusing her.

“I have spent much of my life. My mother was married to my stepfather who was abusing me. I told my mother, but she had never admitted it. She stayed married to him for 52 years, and that was a madness. Besides, to get away from my stepfather I was forced into an arranged marriage. To escape the abuse I was led into this marriage,” she said.

At age 18, she married Anastasios Tranides in Greece and in 1969 they had a son, Dimitri, but the marriage did not last.

“My grandmother and my mother’s sisters were in America in Roanoke, Virginia, where they had a restaurant. My mother came first with my half-brother Anastasios Angelidis who died at age twelve. They came in 1966 and I came on January 21, 1972 alone, because my husband did not allow me to bring my son with me. In six months, he called me to go and pick up the child, because he could not raise him. I went and picked up Dimitri and we lived at Roanoke where I had two or three jobs,” she said.

She added, “We were not rich, but we were in good financial shape. In 1982, I went to Greece, found Smaragdi Zimarakis, and brought her back with me. She married my brother and took over all my mother’s property in Thessaloniki. My brother died young at age 52 from a brain cancer.”

In 1985, Mrs. Penny moved to New York. She stayed in Astoria and worked as a hairdresser in a Madison Avenue salon on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

In 2006, in the same year her brother died, she was diagnosed with lymphoma and underwent two consecutive bone marrow transplants in 2007 and 2008. “I was almost finished and they gave me last rites a few times. I was lucky to find a Turk from Germany who was a 100% compatible donor and saved my life. I was 56 when I got sick.”

“The transplant was done at Mount Sinai Hospital. The donor lives in Germany, is of Turkish descent, and is called Mustafa Bourloglu. We have never met, except through Facebook,” she said, expressing gratitude for her savior.

Asked about her state of health, she said that every six months she has follow-up visits with the doctors and she has been well for the last eight years.

Dimitris

Dimitris went to study at UCLA University in California, but failed to finish it because he was addicted to drugs. As his mother explained, “Dimitris began to display strange behavior and when I was young I realized he was gay. Because I was busy with the issue of homosexuality and I was trying to help him on this issue, I did not realize he had been involved with the drugs as well.

“He after many years confessed that he started taking drugs at the age of 13 and I was in the dark until he was 21 when he lifted his sleeves and said, ‘Mother, I am a drug addict.’ I took him to the KETHEA – ITHAKI Detox Center in the Sindos area of ​​Thessaloniki where he stayed for two months and then returned to America. He remained clean for about a decade.

“Drugs are the devil. I have also had cancer and I can tell you that there is no worse disease than drugs because you cannot control it. He has gone to various detoxification centers here and for three months he’s clean.”

“Dimitris,” continued Mrs. Balta, “is 48 years old. He was a famous hairdresser on Madison Avenue, and he left his career because of drugs, and that’s why he was evicted from the apartment. We lived in Astoria for the last eight years. We were dying, owing $12,000 in rent because of my son’s cocaine addiction. People were forced to evict us, but we don’t hold it against them.”

At the same time, she said she had married an American, David Laing, hence her surname.

“I was 24 years old when I married him, but I did not know he was an alcoholic. After a few months he left with another who was also an alcoholic. He left a letter and disappeared,” she said.

Asked about the behavior of her second husband, he said he was an American in his behavior. As soon as he took the money, he disappeared and returned after days. “We were from two different worlds. I was young and wanted to have a family with him, but he was an alcoholic. I realized this and did not get pregnant because I could not raise a second child alone. I was a dynamic woman and I fight everything by myself, I’m not fatalistic,” she said.

Meanwhile, her son changed his name to River Lloyd. For the behavior of Dimitris, she told us that now that he is clean and doing well.

“Of course, he considers me responsible for all the wrongs in his life and believes that I pushed him to drugs. It’s hard to admit his mistakes and tries to blame others. Dimitris grew up without a father, and for everything bad that has happened in life, he blames me, but I overlook it because Dimitris is the only one I have in this life. Even now, at the age of 48, he is looking to find out who he is. He has been using drugs for many years, but now his doctor finds nothing. Now he wants to return to his real name, Dimitris Tranides,” she said.

“It was a year and a half, and we owed $12,000, and in the summer we were evicted. However, we found an organization called HIV/AIDS Services Administration (HASA) and because Dimitris is HIV positive, they helped us,” she noted.

“Dimitris has been HIV positive for the last 7-8 years and is taking only two drugs and is at no risk. He is in a steady condition and can live anywhere,” she added. Dimitris, as she pointed out, is homosexual. He had two relationships, one lasted for four years, and the other two years, but now he is single.

Asked if she had friends, she said that “I had, but I have interrupted relations since we came here because I am not willing to talk to anyone.”

Her son leaves at 6:30 am, goes to the gym, his doctors, and the Narcotics Anonymous programs that help those who have gone through rehab and want to stay off drugs.

About her son’s behavior, she said that “he was never violent and all he could do was destroy himself, but glory to God, he is now well and he is trying to stand on his own two feet. He destroyed me psychologically, but his ego does not allow him to understand.

“I had Dimitri when I was very young and I treated him like a buddy. I was not strict as a mother, because I did not want my child to suffer through what I was going through. I wanted to give him freedom, to have fun and to be friends, and apparently I made a mess of things,” she said.

Asked if there are many other Greek-American women who are facing such problems, she replied: “I think so. There are, but they try to hide the problems under the carpet. I never hid anything and I’m not ashamed of the Calvary of my life. “

Invited to give advice to a young lady who wants to become a mother, she said, “I would tell her the same without the slightest hesitation, but I’m sure she would not listen to me, because everything that happened in my life seems like fiction.”