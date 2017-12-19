On the Dire Need for Administrative Reorganization in the Greek-American Community

In early December, most parishes in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America hold annual or biennial parish council elections. Nowadays, indicative of the general protracted slump that the organized Hellenic-American Community is going through, these elections are largely a formality. In many once booming parishes, you can hardly find enough candidates to fill the vacant positions. Assuming you do, however, there’s still the matter of coxing candidates to attend a mandated Archdiocesan seminar, which in addition to being terribly hokey, …
2 Comments
Mr. Tripoulas,
Thank you for your column on the decay of our Religious and Ethnic institutions. I was sent an email by a knowledgeable Greek Orthodox Christian whose family is in the process of leaving our Greek Orthodox Church. He was at several recent lectures about the future of our community. One was an OCL lecture by Rev. Dr. Frank Marangos and Professor Francis Kostarelos Ph.D. The second was by your fellow columnist Professor Dan Georgakas Ph.D. Here is what my friend observed in these discussions:
“Here is the link for the lectures given by Rev. Dr. Frank Marangos and Frances Kostarelos Ph.D.:
http://ocl.org/video-presentations-given-ocls-30th-annual-conference/
Here are some of the Professors assertions:
1. 4 out of 5 Orthodox Parishes have had a major internal conflict in the last 5 years;
2. Attrition rate of Orthodox Christians leaving the Church is 60%;
3. Only 1 out of 2 Orthodox Christians who were baptized as infants remain in the Church when they become adults;
4. In spite of the fact we are the wealthiest Christians demographically and we have millions who can trace their families’ roots to Greece, we have at best only 159,000 stewards in the GOA;
5. In the last 5 years the Orthodox Churches as a whole have declined 38%;
6. Fr. Marangos challenged his audience to review the data from the following sources:
a. Gallup
b. Pew
c. Hartford Institute
d. Duke University
e. Barnard
f. Finally 2 surveys conducted by the GOA and administered by the speaker Rev. Dr. Frank Marangos that have been “swept under the rug” by the GOA. (Admission made at about 18:50 in video)”
Clearly we have a problem. But where you and I differ is how we view the source of the problem. You state: “The Uniform Parish Regulations get regularly trampled upon by priests and lay members alike.” My position is that the GOA and its Hierarchs have skillfully changed the Charter and eviscerated the power and balance the Laity once had. They have surrounded themselves with courtiers and sycophants who do their bidding. Anyone with common sense and a voice leaves our Church after experiencing attack by these sycophants . You don’t have to worry about a “brain drain” because it has already occurred.
No one I know respects the leadership of our Church. This has zero to do with the revelations by Mr. Kalmoukos. Ask those of us who attend Church and see it first hand. Our Church is dying and silence in the face of “bad actors” is killing it! There is no transparency in our Church. Thus, why would you be inspired to give it any money? The super wealthy are not stupid, they see the dysfunction and decay. Until the Patriarchal Synod takes this problem seriously we are experiencing an unbroken line of decline.
Do you want to know to how our Church works? Just after Christmas another in a long line of worthless Hierarchs will get on a plane and fly to the Phanar in Istanbul with money. He will plead his case once again for elevation. This is why no one respects the Church. Your Editor and Mr. Kalmoukos are really the only ones who are 100% truthful in calling out our issues. But is it too little too late?
Thanks for posting this Basil312. I plan on watching the presentation.
The data regarding the demographics and stewards are very accurate. The same numbers almost to the percentage point were being discussed in 2009 while I was attending the deacon program at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. That is our reality but it does not have to be. For Example, during Holy Week (and just holy week) the number of “Greek” Orthodox Christians attending church is around 600,000. The Archdiocese would have every one believe that we have close to 1.5 million stewards attending church. And in all honesty we would have 1.5 million stewards if our clergy and laity were working around the clock to build the necessary ministries for these challenging times. The vital ministries and a sense of family/community have disappeared and that is part of the reason a majority of our congregants have left. If our priests were paid according to their results, we would see a whole different dynamic in our parishes.
It is never to late. The true church, I believe, begins in the heart ( where Jesus is ) and continues in the home. If the church in our hearts and in our homes is not alive and spirited – neither will our local parishes be alive and spirited.
We the “laity” are the bearers of the spirit. We are charged with a special ministry to teach and outreach.