On the Dire Need for Administrative Reorganization in the Greek-American Community

In early December, most parishes in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America hold annual or biennial parish council elections. Nowadays, indicative of the general protracted slump that the organized Hellenic-American Community is going through, these elections are largely a formality. In many once booming parishes, you can hardly find enough candidates to fill the vacant positions. Assuming you do, however, there’s still the matter of coxing candidates to attend a mandated Archdiocesan seminar, which in addition to being terribly hokey, …