When Erdogan Set Foot on Greece, Greeks were Hypnotized

By his visit Erdogan accomplished the first two steps of his plan. He was given the opportunity to be welcomed in Thrace as an ethnic and political leader, visualizing part of what he earlier announced to Greece’s leaders. When territorial and ethnical claims on a foreign country are clearly phrased and moreover officially communicated from the Leader of one country to the Leaders of the other on their ground, things becomethreatening.

What does Erdogan really mean by saying that we need …