BOSTON, MA – Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC) are in a dire situation in terms of enrollment and finances, according to a letter sent by Enrolment Committee Chair Demetri Papakostas.

He revealed that “thus far we have accepted 41 applicants (for year 2018), eight of which have said they will come to HCHC.” The School is in danger of losing its accreditation.

Papakostas wrote about the lean admissions numbers of admissions which also affect the finances. …