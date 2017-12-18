Archbishop Demetrios Blames the Messenger

As if though all the problems of the Church in the United States were not enough, now, the problems in the Toronto-based Metropolis of Canada are coming to light, as well.
Not that the Metropolis there didn’t have problems in the past. But now, at least some of them, have been published by one of Canada’s largest newspapers, the Toronto Sun, for all to read.
The Greek Community of Toronto (GCT) sued the Metropolis, Metropolitan Sotirios, four priests, and eleven laypersons …
Just when I thought I couldn’t be more disgusted by the actions of the Archdiocese year after year, I am sickened even more by both the Archdiocese and it’s most recent enablers Tsandikos and Poulos. How low can these people go? How low can the laity go in enabling this too year after year? I left this sham of an Archdiocese because I saw that the majority of the councils and lay members loved their seat at the table so much, they ignore or admonish members who dare request accountability. The apathy, lack of courage and Christian conviction on the part of the lay members is beyond sad. It’s pathetic. As is the continued persecution of truth tellers like the National Herald by men hiding behind church robes. “Blessed are those who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness. For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” As for the rest, may a God have mercy on their souls.
The fate of The Greek Orthodox Church and our Greek-American culture has been on a precipitous decline over the past decade. Unless there is an aggressive and urgent transformation of the structure and character of The Greek Orthodox Church, not only will the church dissolve but our entire heritage will also disappear. The Greek Orthodox Church must become Autocephalous, the current Charter absolved, removal of the autocratic Metropolitans and re-construction of The Clergy-Laity and its guidance consistent with the needs and demands of the next generation. Our entire community must rise together and make the changes, otherwise every individual church will become a relic, where only some weddings, baptisms and funerals will be held.
Does anyone really expect an admission of misdeeds, wrongdoings, and total incompetence by anyone in a leadership position at the Archdiocese or at the local parish level? Get real !