Mr. Erdogan and the Treaty of Lausanne

During President Erdogan’s visit to Athens on 7 December 2017, the Turkish leader, not for the first time, declared his intention of revising the Treaty of Lausanne. His Greek hosts were stunned. What should have been an historic visit the first by Turkish president in sixty-five years, to usher in a new era of good relations between the two neighbors instead portended future confrontation.

