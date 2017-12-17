Mr. Erdogan and the Treaty of Lausanne

By Dr. Andre Gerolymatos December 17, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves as he is driven away following a visit in the northeastern Greek town of Komotini, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Erdogan has met with members of Greece's Muslim minority, ending a landmark visit to Greece that sharply divided opinion in the country and saw tensions in relations resurface. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool via AP)

During President Erdogan’s visit to Athens on 7 December 2017, the Turkish leader, not for the first time, declared his intention of revising the Treaty of Lausanne. His Greek hosts were stunned. What should have been an historic visit the first by Turkish president in sixty-five years, to usher in a new era of good relations between the two neighbors instead portended future confrontation.

Mr. Erdogan’s new hobby horse is the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. Effectively, this means the Turkish president …

2 Comments

  1. The Lausanne Treaty was ratified by the Australian Parliament in March 1924. If Mr. Erdogan tried to revise this treaty, I wonder how other signatories such as Britain, France, Italy and Japan would react to such move.

